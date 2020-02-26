Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Down 9.1%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 898,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 360,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Domo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

