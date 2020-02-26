Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 275,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.