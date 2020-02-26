Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.72. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 36,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

