DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 11%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, 1,232,595 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,919,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get DURECT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.