DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Down 7%

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.18, 4,431,325 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,767,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 133.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,258,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

