Dynamite Tops One Day Volume of $317,356.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $347,676.00 and $317,356.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00444486 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012422 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 853,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,097 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

