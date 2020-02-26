ebakus Price Hits $0.0140 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ebakus token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. ebakus has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $59,927.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ebakus has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ebakus Profile

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com . ebakus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ebakus

