EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $753,840.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $753,840.00 and approximately $98,170.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00492652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.06270159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010762 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.