Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $10.08, approximately 741,792 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 318,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

