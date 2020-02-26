Elastos Reaches One Day Volume of $6.35 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00021682 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BCEX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,935,744 coins and its circulating supply is 18,068,767 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.