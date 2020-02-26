ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,352.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $17,934.00 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

