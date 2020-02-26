Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.11. Endologix shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,522,129 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELGX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endologix to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Endologix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.