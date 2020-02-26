EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 146.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. 289,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. EPR Properties has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

