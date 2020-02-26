Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Down 8.1%

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.81, approximately 795,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 380,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49.
Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQX)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.