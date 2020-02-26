Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Down 8.1%

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.81, approximately 795,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 380,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

