Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.00, 5,592,150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,810,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

