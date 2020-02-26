Estia Health Ltd (EHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Estia Health stock traded down A$0.24 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.06 ($1.46). 1,942,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $537.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. Estia Health has a 52 week low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of A$2.99 ($2.12).

About Estia Health

