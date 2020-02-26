Eumundi Group Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Eumundi Group has a twelve month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of A$1.05 ($0.74).

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells packaged alcoholic beverages through its retail outlets; sells food and alcoholic beverages on premise through bars and restaurants; and operates licensed gaming venues.

