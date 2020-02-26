Eumundi Group Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Eumundi Group has a twelve month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of A$1.05 ($0.74).
Eumundi Group Company Profile
