Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading Down 6%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.70 and last traded at $67.70, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71.

Eurazeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

