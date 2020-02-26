EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDRY. Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

