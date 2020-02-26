EvenCoin Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $177,326.00 and $590,445.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00440605 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012417 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.