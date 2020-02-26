Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.35, 1,498,693 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 844,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72.
Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
