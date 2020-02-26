Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.35, 1,498,693 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 844,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everi by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

