EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.65. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 15,737 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 180,322 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 80,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

