EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $421.92

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $421.92 and traded as low as $356.40. EVRAZ shares last traded at $359.70, with a volume of 2,851,283 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

