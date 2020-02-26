Fantom Market Cap Tops $13.44 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $7.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.