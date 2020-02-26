Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $113,294.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00444486 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012419 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

