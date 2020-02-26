First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $9.81. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 5,232,413 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

