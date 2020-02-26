First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94, 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

About First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.