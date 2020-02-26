Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Shares Up 30.3%

Shares of Firstime Design Ltd (OTCMKTS:FTDL) shot up 30.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 199,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Firstime Design Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTDL)

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

