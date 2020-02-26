Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64, 604,724 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 390,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,990,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 813,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 276,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

