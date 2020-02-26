Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

