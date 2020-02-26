Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

