Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

NYSE:F traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 108,810,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,912,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 361.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

