Founders (ASX:FFL) Shares Down 1.5%

Founders (ASX:FFL) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.34 ($0.24), approximately 232,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million and a P/E ratio of -27.92.

About Founders (ASX:FFL)

Founders First Limited operates in the craft beer and craft spirit sectors in Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

