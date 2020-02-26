Freelancer (ASX:FLN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 247,097 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 244,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50.

Freelancer Company Profile (ASX:FLN)

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

