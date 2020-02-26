FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

