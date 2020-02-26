Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.40 ($43.49) and last traded at €37.50 ($43.60), approximately 294,248 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €38.00 ($44.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.