Function X (FX) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068813 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.62 or 0.99891559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000684 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,770,481 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

