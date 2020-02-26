Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of GDI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 3,826.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,386,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,879,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gardner Denver (GDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.