Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.03. Genprex shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 9,440,164 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.57.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
