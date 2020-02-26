Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.03. Genprex shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 9,440,164 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

