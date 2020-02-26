Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Gilead Sciences’ score:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,137,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

