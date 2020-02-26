Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 908,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 167,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

