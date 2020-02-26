Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.92. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 36,200 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

