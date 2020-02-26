Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. 440,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.87. Globant has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

