Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 9.6%

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66, 384,191 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 287,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million and a P/E ratio of 220.00.

About Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

