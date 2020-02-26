Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, 8,740,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,850,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of -0.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

