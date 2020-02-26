Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 8.3%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.29, 1,264,542 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 741,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GORO. TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Resource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 360,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Resource by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 225,855 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

