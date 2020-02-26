Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 622,899 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

