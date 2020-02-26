Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 622,899 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

