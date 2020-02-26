Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

