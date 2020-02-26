Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of FQVTF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

