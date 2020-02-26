Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Trading Down 2.1%

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.58, 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 22.35% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

