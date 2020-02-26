Goldplat (LON:GDP) Announces Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GDP traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.14 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,065. Goldplat has a 12 month low of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.49.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

